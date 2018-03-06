Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak at SXSWedu

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, South By Southwest is focusing on education. So it’s only appropriate the U.S. Secretary of Education will attend.

Secretary Betsy DeVos is hosting a panel called “Rethink Higher Education.” After giving opening remarks, DeVos will moderate a discussion between three panelists: Anant Agarwal, CEO of edX, an online learning platform founded by Harvard and MIT; David Clayton of the Strada Education Network, a non-profit that helps connect students to careers; and Ben Wallerstein, the CEO and co-founder of Whiteboad Advisors, a consulting firm.

The panel is Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center, which those with a SXSWedu badge can attend. A full list of speakers and activities for SXSWedu can be found on its website.