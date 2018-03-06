Drivers say construction to improve FM 969 has created more delays

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Brandon T. Griffin says that the Hornsby Bend neighborhood in eastern Travis County is changing rapidly. “The growth has been exponential,” explains Griffin.

To accommodate for the growth, the Texas Department of Transportation and Travis County have set forth plans to expand Farm to Market 969 from two to four lanes between Decker Lane and Farm to Market 973 with a center turn lane, paved shoulders and sidewalks.

Griffin says even though construction is underway to help the commute, it appears to not be making much progress.

“That construction has been going on for months and if you look at the progress, where are we,” asks Griffin. “There’s a lot of traffic that goes through here, there’s a lot of traffic trying to get to the toll road.”

Construction work on FM 969 on both sides of FM 973 has been completed. Crews are now putting the final touches on pedestrian crossings at the intersection, however, work continues on expanding FM 969 to four lanes to Decker Lane. The work zone has temporary taken FM 969 down to one lane just before and after the FM 973 intersection. Griffin says that construction has created a traffic mess. He says it can take anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour-and-a-half to travel from Decker Lane to just past the SH 130 Toll, which is about a 4-mile distance.

Griffin also says the work zone feels unsafe since neighbors in the Hornsby Bend neighborhood use FM 969 as their main thoroughfare. “If there was some sort of mass phenomenon that happened in the neighborhood and you have hundred and hundreds of people trying to get out through one direction that actually converges into one lane. They’re not looking at the full scope of the neighborhood.”

Since the intersection is an active work zone, officials say orange cones will remain up to help drivers navigate the intersection and to keep people from driving on new vegetation in the area. TxDOT officials tell KXAN the ooriginal completion for the overall project was set for winter 2019 but has since been pushed back to spring 2019 due to delays in moving utility lines.

The second phase of work on FM 969 will begin next year and expand the road from two to four lanes from FM 973 to Hunters Bend Road with a continuous center turn lane and a sidewalk. The work will increase the transportation capacity, enhance roadway safety and add a pedestrian facility.