Dogs at home? Pflugerville police have a window sticker to let them know

By Published:
B.A.R.K. Alert Program (Pflugerville Police Department Photo)
B.A.R.K. Alert Program (Pflugerville Police Department Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville residents can now let police know about pets in their homes in case they ever need to respond there.

The Pflugerville Police Department launched its “Be Aware of Residential K9s” — or B.A.R.K. — Alert program, which gives out window decals to people in the area. They can put them on the window closest to the main entry of their homes to let emergency responders know if dogs are inside. This creates a safer encounter, according to Chief Jessica Robledo.

“It’s essential that our officers have as much information about a call for service as possible when responding to an emergency,” Robledo said. “Many of us love our pets like family, the Pflugerville Police Department wants to take their wellbeing into account as much as possible in the midst of a stressful situation.”

People can pick up B.A.R.K. decals at the police department at 1611 E. Pfennig Lane, City Hall, Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services, as well as some vet offices in the area.

In 2014, Round Rock police officers responded to a home alarm and ended up shooting a family’s 8-year-old Rottweiler. That family later sued the department in federal court.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s