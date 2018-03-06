Dogs at home? Pflugerville police have a window sticker to let them know

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville residents can now let police know about pets in their homes in case they ever need to respond there.

The Pflugerville Police Department launched its “Be Aware of Residential K9s” — or B.A.R.K. — Alert program, which gives out window decals to people in the area. They can put them on the window closest to the main entry of their homes to let emergency responders know if dogs are inside. This creates a safer encounter, according to Chief Jessica Robledo.

“It’s essential that our officers have as much information about a call for service as possible when responding to an emergency,” Robledo said. “Many of us love our pets like family, the Pflugerville Police Department wants to take their wellbeing into account as much as possible in the midst of a stressful situation.”

People can pick up B.A.R.K. decals at the police department at 1611 E. Pfennig Lane, City Hall, Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services, as well as some vet offices in the area.

In 2014, Round Rock police officers responded to a home alarm and ended up shooting a family’s 8-year-old Rottweiler. That family later sued the department in federal court.