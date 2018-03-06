Democrats’ big Texas turnout may not translate to many wins

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state’s first-in-the-nation primary election Tuesday, even though their party remains a longshot to win much.

Democratic early voting across Texas’ most-populous counties was more than double that of the last non-presidential cycle in 2014.

But Democrats haven’t won a statewide office in Texas since 1994, and that losing streak should continue this year.

A record six Texas Republicans and two Democrats are leaving Congress. Many of the open seats feature so many candidates from both parties that most primary races won’t have anyone winning a majority of Tuesday’s votes, ensuring a second round of voting May 22.

Democrats also hope to flip three other Republican congressional districts, but those races may need runoffs to decide who the party’s nominee will be.