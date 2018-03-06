Central Library Parking garage hours changing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To give library users a chance to park beneath the Austin Central Library downtown, the garage hours will be changing.

Austin Public Library Director Roosevelt Weeks made the decision after numerous people hoping to check out the city’s newest library said they couldn’t find parking. The parking garage used to be open 24/7, meaning that by the time the library opened at 10 a.m., all the spots were taken.

Starting March 12, the garage will open its 140 public parking spaces starting at 9:30 a.m. They’ll still be on a first-come, first-served basis. The garage also has 60 spots reserved for staff.

“We believe making this small change will allow more library customers to park and visit the library,” Weeks wrote in a memo to the mayor and city council. Signs will be posted at the garage starting Tuesday to let people know about the changes in hours.

The new Central Library opened Oct. 28, and since then has averaged about 100,000 visitors a month, according to the APL director.