Austin launches e-pedicab pilot program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bicycling uphill is tough. It’s even harder when you’re towing a pedicab with passengers. That’s where electric-powered pedicabs come into play.

As some companies add e-pedicabs to their fleets, the city of Austin is launching a pilot program for those pedicabs. The one-year program will allow for the inspection, permitting and gathering of data on 65 e-pedicabs.

The Austin Transportation Department will outfit each permitted e-pedicab with a special plate indicating its status, and customers who hitch a ride on them can take a survey and provide feedback about their experience.

“Innovation, such as e-pedicabs, adds to the ecosystem of shared and electric mobility,” said Karl Popham, Austin Energy’s electric vehicles & emerging technologies manager. “This is part of a larger, citywide electrification strategy to provide clean, safe, and efficient transportation choices in Austin.”

The boundaries for the pilot are the same that apply to all pedicabs in Austin: 38th 1/2 Street and Oltorf Street to the north and south, and Pleasant Valley Road and MoPac to the east and west.

In 2014, there were more than 500 regular pedicabs operating in Austin.