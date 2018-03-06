Austin launches e-pedicab pilot program

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Pedicab in Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bicycling uphill is tough. It’s even harder when you’re towing a pedicab with passengers. That’s where electric-powered pedicabs come into play.

As some companies add e-pedicabs to their fleets, the city of Austin is launching a pilot program for those pedicabs. The one-year program will allow for the inspection, permitting and gathering of data on 65 e-pedicabs.

The Austin Transportation Department will outfit each permitted e-pedicab with a special plate indicating its status, and customers who hitch a ride on them can take a survey and provide feedback about their experience.

“Innovation, such as e-pedicabs, adds to the ecosystem of shared and electric mobility,” said Karl Popham, Austin Energy’s electric vehicles & emerging technologies manager. “This is part of a larger, citywide electrification strategy to provide clean, safe, and efficient transportation choices in Austin.”

The boundaries for the pilot are the same that apply to all pedicabs in Austin: 38th 1/2 Street and Oltorf Street to the north and south, and Pleasant Valley Road and MoPac to the east and west.

In 2014, there were more than 500 regular pedicabs operating in Austin.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s