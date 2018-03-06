Anonymous donor pays adoption fees for all ‘at risk’ dogs at Texas shelter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Animal Shelter was able to give away all their “at-risk” dogs for free after an anonymous donor paid their adoption fees.

Abilene Animal Services commended the donor on their Facebook page, saying “thank you to the good Samaritan who came in and paid the adoption fee(s) for ALL the dogs on the At Risk List!”

There were 5 dogs on the At Risk List to be euthanized the week of March 5, 2018. You can read about the pups here.

It’s unknown if all the dogs have been taken home.

Anyone with questions about the dogs can contact the Abilene Animal Shelter at (325) 698-0085.