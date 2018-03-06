Amazon comes full circle with bookstore at the Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Amazon launched more than two decades ago, it was solely an online bookseller. Fast forward to 2018, and Amazon dominates every aspect of the retail world — online and now with brick and mortar stores.

On Tuesday, Amazon opens its first Amazon Books store in Texas and it’s in Austin at the Domain Northside. In an era where mega-bookstores like Barnes and Noble are having trouble turning a profit, Amazon believes its bookstores will get people back into its aisles to peruse new books.

“It’s a store all about discovery,” says Mariana Garavaglia, Amazon Books’ director of stores. “We’re able to apply the knowledge of online retailing for over 20 years and online bookselling and combine the online and physical shopping experience.”

Every book at the store, which is located across the street from Culinary Dropout, either has a 4-star rating or higher or are bestsellers on Amazon.com. And make no mistake, Amazon is using all the data it collects from online sales to determine what you see at the stores.

“We’re unique that we can utilize all this great information — what customers are reading, what they’re finding, how they’re reading — to kind of put together a highly-curated selection of great books, products and devices,” Garavaglia adds.

By using the metrics they have on hand, customers might see a book on a shelf that might not be in the top 100 bestsellers list, but if customers love it and gave it great ratings, it’ll be in the store.

“We call them hidden gems,” Garavaglia says. “We love this opportunity to surface these hidden gems to show customers these books in a variety of different ways.” The store also features real customer reviews on its endcaps so customers can have an idea of what the book has to offer.

One of the most striking things you notice about the Amazon Books store is that all the books face out, instead of a row of book spines. In the children’s section, the colorful illustrations lure you in with the face-out model.

Of course, being Amazon, a section of the store is devoted to its home products in case you want to see how the Echo or Fire TV works. While there is some seating in the children’s area, the rest of the 4,800-square-foot store is not conducive to sitting and lounging for hours.

“We are intentionally highly curated and we also want to optimize our space for our customers,” Garavaglia says. “There are seats for customers to test our devices. Seats for the kids area, but we really are all about discovery. Have a great browsing experience and find their next great title.”

Amazon Prime customers do receive the Prime membership price in stores.

Amazon Books Details:

Location: Domain NORTHSIDE, 11700 Rock Rose (next to Sephora, across the street from Culinary Dropout)

Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Amazon Books at the Domain Northside View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Amazon Books at the Domain in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) The books are accompanied by Amazon Customer Reviews. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Recommendations for books that you already like. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Recommendations for books that you already like. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Recommendations for books that you already like. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Curated books for children that are Austin-based. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Nonfiction section for children. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Children's book section at Amazon Books. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Cooking section at Amazon Books. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Amazon Books at Domain Northside. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Amazon Home products at Amazon Books at Domain. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Amazon Home products at Amazon Books at Domain. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Most-Wished-For Books on Amazon.com (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Books at Amazon Books. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Children's Top Sellers at Amazon Books. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Checkout counter at Amazon Books. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)