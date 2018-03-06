ACC closing Pinnacle Campus this summer for repairs, evaluation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College will close its campus in southwest Austin for some needed repairs starting this summer.

ACC says there is “no immediate safety concern,” but officials want to take time to evaluate the 10-story Pinnacle Campus building built in 1984. A series of assessments identified parts of the building that needed to be addressed, including its facade, accessibility options and whether it meets current code requirements.

It’s possible that as ACC looks into the campus off U.S. Highway 290 over the summer, it may decide it needs to renovate or expand certain areas, according to ACC executive vice president of Finance and Administration Neil Vickers.

“We don’t have specifics at this time but feel this is a prime opportunity to examine how we can create a center of excellence to better serve our southwest region,” Vickers said.

While one campus closes, another in Leander is set to open, while new facilities will also come this summer to the Hays and Round Rock campuses, Vickers added.

“The college is well-positioned to reallocate its students, faculty, staff and classes to other campuses with minimal impact to student services and class offerings,” Vickers said. Classes slated to take place at the Pinnacle Campus will be rescheduled to other campuses.

In the past year, ACC also shut down its Rio Grande campus downtown for renovations in August, shifting students to the Highland or Riverside campuses. Phase Two of the Highland Campus also got underway in September. That 415,000 square-foot space is expected to open to 5,000 students in 2019 or 2020.