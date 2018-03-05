Williamson County deputy fired after allegedly resisting arrest in Austin

By Published:
Williamson County Sheriff's Office vehicle (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Williamson County Sheriff's Office vehicle (KXAN File Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested, according to officials.

While they are not releasing the person’s name, the Sheriff’s Office did say the Austin Police Department arrested the deputy on Saturday, March 3 around 9 p.m. The deputy faces charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication. Other charges could also be filed.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave after the incident, and his name will not be released until at least 48 hours after the incident, per Sheriff’s Office policy. The deputy has since been fired.

