VIDEO: Man attacks police car with hammer after trashing Home Depot restroom

KOB Published:
Hammer attack in New Mexico (Photo via NBC News)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KOB) — A New Mexico man is in custody after going on a rampage inside a Farmington Home Depot before attacking a police vehicle with a hammer.

The vehicle’s dashboard camera captured the attack.

The incident unfolded when Matthew Begaye entered the Home Depot and began trashing the store’s restroom with a hammer.

Police lapel video shows an extensive amount of damage was caused, leaving the store with a reported $2,000 mess.

Begaye was then chased outside by store employees and police.

Read the full story at KOB.com.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s