Two-vehicle crash shuts down FM 1431 in Lago Vista

Emergency fire and police lights - generic / file
Emergency fire and police lights - generic / file (KXAN Photo)

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Farm to Market 1431 in the Lago Vista is closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the head-on collision happened just after 7 p.m. in the 19930 block of FM 1431, which is near Adrian Way.

Austin-Travis County EMS says two patients were extricated from their respective vehicles and STAR Flight was called in to help transport a patient. Both patients were taken to Round Rock Medical Center.

ATCEMS says one man in his 20s had serious injuries and woman in her 80s had critical, life-threatening injuries.

People should expect delays in the area.

