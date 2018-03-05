Two men accused of stealing from numerous Best Buy stores

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two men suspected of stealing from numerous Best Buy stores in Texas are in police custody.

San Marcos police responded to an alarm at one of the electronics stores at 1050 McKinley Place Sunday around 5:29 a.m. that showed motion inside the building. When they arrived, officers saw a car speeding away, and they conducted a traffic stop when it merged onto Interstate 35 northbound.

Trevon Deonte Marquis Relford, 23, and Kenneth Kenvon Deloch, Jr., 18, were arrested. Officers say they found electronics with security webbing still attached, as well as cell phones and tablets. The two men from Houston face Burglary of a Building charges.

“Management at Best Buy suspected these subjects are responsible for multiple Best Buy burglaries across the state of Texas,” according to a release from the San Marcos Police Department.

San Marcos police say they had also been told about a burglary at a Best Buy store in New Braunfels.

Both men are in custody at the Hays County Jail.