Texas Primary Election Day: What you need to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Numerous races are in store for the March 6 Primary Election.
Voters will make decisions on candidates they want to be placed on the ballot for the General Election in November. The primary will determine slots for governor, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner. There are also several high-profile congressional districts up for grabs.
Election Day is Tuesday, March 6 and polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find out what is on your ballot, check here.
What You Need to Vote
To cast a ballot in person in Texas, you’ll need to present one of the following approved forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS
- U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. Passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
If you don’t have any of the listed IDs, you can (1) sign a sworn statement at the polls that there is a reason why you don’t have any of the IDs listed above, and (2) bring one of the following:
- Valid voter registration certificate
- Certified birth certificate
- Current utility bill
- Government check
- Paystub or bank statement that includes your name and address
- Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).
Where to Vote
Find out where you can cast your ballot by going here. Hours will vary by location.
In Travis County, residents can vote at any polling site. Click here to find the closest voting site near you.
In Williamson County, residents can vote at any polling site. Click here to find the closest voting site near you.
In Hays County, you must vote at your assigned polling site. Click here to find out where you need to vote.
Races that Impact You
