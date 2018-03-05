SWAT responding to situation in southeast Austin

By Published: Updated:
Austin police respond to a SWAT situation on Nelms Drive March 5, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
Austin police respond to a SWAT situation on Nelms Drive March 5, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SWAT was called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in southeast Austin after discovering one of the people involved had a warrant out for his arrest,

The call came in at 5:05 a.m. to the 1700 block of Nelms Drive, just off the Interstate 35 Frontage Road between E. Stassney Lane and E. William Cannon Drive. A K-9 unit was spotted on scene.

Austin police say the victim initially called 911, and when they arrived and tried to contact the man, he refused to answer the door. SWAT is negotiating with him.

KXAN is sending a crew to the scene, and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s