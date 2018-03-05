SWAT responding to situation in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SWAT was called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in southeast Austin after discovering one of the people involved had a warrant out for his arrest,

The call came in at 5:05 a.m. to the 1700 block of Nelms Drive, just off the Interstate 35 Frontage Road between E. Stassney Lane and E. William Cannon Drive. A K-9 unit was spotted on scene.

Austin police say the victim initially called 911, and when they arrived and tried to contact the man, he refused to answer the door. SWAT is negotiating with him.

