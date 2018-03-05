Round Rock ISD student arrested on terroristic threat charges

Aleksei Dodds (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 17-year-old high school student in Round Rock Independent School District has been arrested on charges of making terroristic threats against another student.

Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted Monday afternoon that Aleksei Dodds was arrested for making a threat against a fellow Westwood High School student.

In a letter to parents, Principal Mario Acosta said Dodds referenced bringing a gun to school. “At no time were any studies at Westwood in danger,” the principal said, adding his thanks to the school resource officer for his help.

Chody warned, “We take these threats very seriously. If you see something, say something.”

The district said administration and law enforcement acted quickly following the threats. “The student will not be returning to Westwood,” RRISD said.

Dodds’ arrest comes during an increase in the number of threats reported against schools and arrests of Central Texas students for making them. Last week, two Round Rock charter school students were arrested on the same charges.

Last week, a safety and security forum was held at Westwood, which is located on Mellow Meadow Drive in northwest Austin. Principal Acosta said the forum was just the beginning of their goal to beef up security across campus following the high school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people.

Since the shooting, the school has added more security cameras and are limiting the number of time doors are left unlocked.

