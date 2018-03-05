Police identify man killed in explosion outside northeast Austin home

By Published:
Door and patio of a home on Haverford Drive still cordoned off on Saturday, March 3, 2018 after a device detonated, killing a man on March, 2, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcolmbe)
Door and patio of a home on Haverford Drive still cordoned off on Saturday, March 3, 2018 after a device detonated, killing a man on March, 2, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcolmbe)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police believe an explosion in northeast Austin that killed a 39-year-old man was an isolated incident and that there is not a continuing threat to the community.

Police say Anthony Stephan House was critically injured in the blast when a “device” exploded around 6:55 a.m. Friday near his home in the 1100 block of Haverford Drive. He later died at the hospital. Austin police are investigating the death as suspicious.

Austin police homicide detectives are partnering with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ post-blast team to process the scene. A postal inspector and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also on scene Friday.

Neighbors say House was the former president of their HOA. Neighbor Kenneth Thompson, Sr. observed how House’s other neighbors ran to his aid shortly after the explosion. Thompson described House as “a good guy.”

“He’s a family man, in fact just yesterday evening as I was coming home him and his wife were out teaching their daughter how to ride a bicycle,” Thompson said.

Anyone who may have information about this death can call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

Explosion in northeast Austin neighborhood

