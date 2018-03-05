More speed cushions proposed for several streets in northwest Austin

Mesa Drive in northwest Austin, which is being proposed to get speed cushions. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Slow down. That’s what the city of Austin is trying to get drivers to do in several neighborhoods in northwest Austin.

On Monday event, the Austin Transportation Department (ATD) is holding a meeting to let people know about three upcoming speed mitigation projects that will install speed cushions on three busy streets.

The speed cushions are being proposed on the following streets:

  • Mesa Drive from First View Drive to Cross Valley Run
  • Hart Lane from Greystone Drive to Executive Center Drive
  • Mountainclimb Drive from Highland Hills Drive to Dry Creek Drive

Speed cushions are the large rubber bumps, which differ from speed bumps or humps. Cushions are only installed after a resident makes a request and the area has had a traffic study. According to data collected, about half of the drivers on the Mesa Drive stretch drove above the posted speed limit. On Hart Lane, the city found 80 percent of the drivers there were speeding.

In January, ATD removed speed cushions on Jester Boulevard just six months after they were installed because of resident complaints.

“They’re an inconvenience,” says Colin Burns, who lives in the area. “They bug me, but in the long run, it’s a good thing especially in residential neighborhoods with children. You’re always going to get somebody going 50-60 [mph].”

The meeting is Monday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. in Huffman Hall at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Dr., Austin.

Other cushions proposed for installation that are funded include:

  • Yaupon Drive from Fittonia Drive to Spicewood Springs Road
  • Mount Bonnell Road from Fall Trail to West 35th Street
  • Denson Drive from North Lamar Boulevard to Airport Boulevard
  • Fairfield Drive from North Lamar to US 183

