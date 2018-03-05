MetroRail riders experiencing long delays due to construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Delays on the MetroRail have officials giving riders tips on how to navigate those late trains ahead of South by Southwest.

Capital Metro says construction along the Red Line is causing delays anywhere between 5 and 45 minutes as they implement a federally mandated train control system.

The company noted that they are working to adjust MetroRail schedules to alleviate recent disruptions in service through overall improvements. On Monday during the afternoon commute, the rail was experiencing a 45-50 minute delay.

“The goal of the construction projects and the schedule testing is to enable us to make MetroRail’s schedules operate more smoothly and with fewer disruptions,” Capital Metro said in an online statement.

While they assured the public that they are doing what they can, riders are encouraged to use the Next Departure feature on the CapMetro App or their website’s Trip Planner to know when their train is expected to arrive and depart.

MetroRail service is now delayed about 1 hour. Trains will operate on a delay through the end of service today. We apologize once again for the disruption to your schedules. — Capital Metro (@CapMetroATX) March 5, 2018