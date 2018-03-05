Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by car on E. Riverside Dr.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a car on East Riverside Drive, just east of Interstate 35, Monday evening.

Austin police say the crash happened around 6:48 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Riverside Drive, which is the area in front of the AMLI South Shore. Austin-Travis County EMS says it transported a man in his 40s to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver did stay at the scene, police say.

Drivers are being told to avoid the the area.