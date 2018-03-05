Man shot and killed in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot and killed in east Austin Monday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS received reports of a man with a gunshot wound at 6:26 a.m. at the Reserve at Springdale Apartments in the 5600 block of Springdale Road, near Rogge Lane. That area is just west of the Walnut Creek Greenbelt.

ATC EMS says the man, who appears to be in his 20s, was the only patient on scene.

It is not known at this time what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.