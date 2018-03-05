Johnson City ISD addressing inappropriate photos on Snapchat

Snapchat, Snap
This Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, photo shows the Snapchat app. Snap Inc. reports earnings, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Inappropriate photographs of Johnson City students being shared on Snapchat are being investigated by the district, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities.

In a letter sent home to parents dated March 2, the Johnson City Independent School District says people are using the social media app “to solicit inappropriate photos of minors.” Superintendent Richard Kolek says the case involves an unidentified number of JCISD students.

To address students and parents concerns as well as make sure families understand the dangers associated with social media, the district is hosting several presentations this week. On Tuesday, the district will host a presentation with Child Protective Services for grades 6th-12th.

On Wednesday, at LBJ High School at 6:30 p.m., the Federal Bureau of Investigations will present information on the “predator” aspect of social media.

“Please make every effort to attend this very important presentation so we can work together to ensure the safety of our students,” wrote Kolek in the letter.

Last month, two 17-year-olds from Bastrop Independent School District were arrested, accused of sharing intimate images of students on Snapchat. According to affidavits, both Weston Wayne Narro, 17, Thomas Wayne Fryer, 17, posted photos of “intimate body parts of females which included naked images.”

