Get free Torchy’s Tacos queso and other eats at Trailer Park’s closing party

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The ubiquitous food trailer with the red devil on it, located at the food park at 1311 South First St. in south Austin, will be no more starting Wednesday.

Torchy’s Tacos announced last week that the restaurant’s Trailer Park location will close on March 7, but not without a proper party and FREE queso.

“Without the love from the city of Austin, we would have never been able to make these taco dreams come true. To thank y’all for the years of support and countless tacos consumed, we’re revving up the Trailer for one last ride,” said Michael Rypka, founder and vice president of marketing and culinary at Torchy’s Tacos.

The “Thank You Austin” block party is open to the public and takes place on Wednesday, March 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the South First Street location. The restaurant will be giving away tacos and that perfectly-melted green chile queso. The company will also donate $1 to the Texas School for the Deaf for every taco that is served.

To make it a proper party, there will be live music, beer sampling and a taco cannon.

Since the trailer opened in 2006, Torchy’s Tacos has grown to 13 restaurants in the Austin-area and many more across Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma.