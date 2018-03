AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working a two-alarm apartment fire just off North MoPac and Far West Boulevard.

The fire started around 7:40 p.m. at the Avistar at Wood Hollow Apartments located at 7201 Wood Hollow Dr.

When firefighters arrived, there was fire coming through the roof. The Austin Fire Department said the fire is under control as of 8:10 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.