Family looks for answers 30 years after grandfather killed in his driveway

S.E. Ritchey. (File Photo)
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been 30 years since Carla Ritchey Scruggs and her sister Jennifer lost their grandfather during a robbery.

“He didn’t deserve to die this way,” said Scruggs with tears in her eyes.

S.E. Ritchey and his wife Ethel were unloading groceries in their driveway when they were both attacked. Ethel was knocked unconscious and could never remember what happened. She passed away in 2000 without knowing who took her husband’s life.

On the 30th anniversary of Ritchey’s death, family members are sending out a plea to the public to help find the attacker. The family is now working with the Williamson County Sheriff Office’s cold case unit.

