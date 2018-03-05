Drivers passing school buses: Hays County deputies are watching you

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) – Hays County parents say impatient drivers are putting their kids at risk. The Hays County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office says it’s been getting numerous complaints of people passing a stopped bus while students are getting off.

“They are not paying attention to their surroundings; they’re either looking at a business or looking at the small town,” said Deputy Constable Cody Cheatham.

The department is receiving so many complaints the constable is asking his deputies to follow school buses to make sure drivers comply.

“It’s going to be a matter of time before somebody does get hurt,” said Constable Ray Helm.

Helm allowed KXAN to ride along with deputies and it didn’t take long before cars started passing buses.

“Look at this,” said Cheatham pointing at a silver car rolling past the bus.

“The bus drivers are very upset. When they’re unloading they’ll honk their horn if the driver is going by,” said Helm. “It’s very dangerous.”

Helm says some drivers are confused about the law, unsure if they have to stop if there is a turn lane separating them from a bus. To clear that up, law enforcement says there’s one rule drivers need to remember.

“It has to have a physical barrier while that bus is unloading to be able to overtake that bus,” said Helm. That means there has to be a median or some sort of curb between lanes.

If not, and a driver passes a bus in Hays County, deputies say they’re ready.

“I got to give you a citation, okay?” said Cheatham to the driver of the silver car. Cheatham says a citation like this could cost a driver around $500.