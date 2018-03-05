Did you know: Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers franchise will be taking the field for their 58th season this year!
Here are some fun facts you may not know about the Texas Rangers.
- The franchise formerly played under the Monicker of the Washington Senators from 1961-1971.
- Four numbers have been retired under the Texas Rangers: 7 (Ivan Rodriguez), 26 (Johnny Oates, 34 (Nolan Ryan), 42 (league wide for Jackie Robinson).
- The franchise has never achieved a 100-win season, however, they have ended with six 100-loss seasons.
- President George W. Bush was a partial owner in the franchise from 1989-1994.
- The Washington Senators/Texas Rangers franchise has hosted three All-Star Games: 1962, 1969 & 1995.
- Only one Texas Ranger has pitched a perfect game — Kenny Rogers on July 28, 1994 against the California Angels
- Nolan Ryan pitched two no-hitters during his time with the Rangers: 1990 & 1991.
Career Top Batting Leaders
Batting Average – .319 Al Oliver
Games Played – 1,823 Michael Young
Hits – 2,230 Michael Young
Home Runs – 372 Juan Gonzalez
RBI – 1,180 Juan Gonzalez
Stolen Bases – 266 Elvis Andrus
Career Top Pitching Leaders
ERA – 3.26 Gaylord Perry
Wins – 139 Charlie Hough
Games Played – 528 Kenny Rogers
Saves – 150 John Wetteland
Strikeouts – 1,452 Charlie Hough
Complete Games – 98 Charlie Hough
Hall of Famers
2018 – Vladimir Guerrero
2017 – Ivan Rodriguez
2011 – Bert Blyleven
2010 – Whitey Herzog
2008 – Rich Gossage
1999 – Nolan Ryan
1991 – Fergie Jenkins
1991 – Gaylord Perry
1966 – Ted Williams