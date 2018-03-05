Chick-fil-A rolls out newest menu item nationwide

ATLANTA (KXAN) — Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A fans nationwide can order the new Frosted Sunrise, a blend of the restaurant’s vanilla IceDream and Simply Orange juice.

The rollout of the newest frosty beverage came after a successful test-run in Jacksonville, Florida, the company said. But get it while you can — the Frosted Sunrise is a limited-time menu item and will only be available through June 2.

Described as creamy and tart, the Frozen Surnise follows the company’s first frosty drink, its frozen lemonade, which was added to the menu in 2015. Chick-fil-A says it was so popular they added frosted coffee — cold-brewed iced specialty coffee and IceDream — to the menu a year later.

“Spring is the perfect time of year to introduce a new seasonal Frosted beverage. Our seasonal Icedream offerings have become customer favorites over the last few years,” said Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development for Chick-fil-A. “Frosted Sunrise combines simple but flavorful ingredients into a tasty treat that customers can enjoy throughout the day.”

The new seasonal drink is available in a small 14-ounce and large 20-ounce serving size with prices starting at $2.85. The company says at 320 calories and 390 calories for the small and large servings respectively, both sweet treats have fewer calories than a milkshake.