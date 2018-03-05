19-year-old accused of shooting into Texas State University dorm window

Related Coverage Shots fired outside Texas State University dorm

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old man allegedly opened fire into a Texas State University dorm room after an earlier shooting incident, authorities said.

At around 11:21 p.m. Saturday, campus police were called to Angelina Hall at 951 Moore St. following a report of gunshots. A vehicle was seen speeding away and a person was seen running away, according to a police affidavit.

Ten minutes later, a responding officer heard three more gunshots directly behind the dorm. Officers ran toward the sound of the gunshots and found a man wearing a jacket and camo pants running from behind the dorm.

Two officers held the man, identified as Damarcus Jackson, at gunpoint before taking him into custody. Jackson allegedly told police he went into Angelina Hall to buy 7 grams of marijuana from a man, leaving two friends in his vehicle.

Jackson told police that the man inside opened fire on his friends in the vehicle, striking it once. He told officers that his friends didn’t want to be involved so Jackson drove them to the Retreat apartments.

After dropping them off, Jackson said he returned to the dorm and went around to the back of the dorm where he found the window of the man who opened fire at this friends. Jackson allegedly fired three times into the room from outside.

He told police he didn’t want to kill the man inside, but just scare him and let him know that he messed with “the wrong guy.”

Jackson remains in the Hays County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge of firearm, theft of firearms, unlawful carry weapon in a prohibited place and unlawful carrying weapon.

Texas State University has said the suspect is not a student. The man who Jackson says he went to buy drugs from is only referred to in the affidavit by a nickname. It’s unclear if that person has been charged with a crime.

Texas State University Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday that residence hall staff immediately secured the premises and relocated impacted residents to other rooms as police investigated.