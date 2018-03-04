Texas women advance to Big 12 Tournament Championship game

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK –(KXAN) The 7th ranked Texas Longhorns women beat West Virginia 68-55 to advance to the Big 12 tournament championship game. The Longhorns will face Baylor Monday night at 8:00 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Junior Jatarie White led a balanced Texas attack with 11 points and 12 rebounds. White was one of four Longhorns scoring in double figures.

Texas improves to 26-5 and will try to knock off the top seeded and 3rd ranked Lady Bears after losing both regular season games.

This will mark UT’s 6th trip to the championship game, their only title was in 2003.