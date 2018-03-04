Sun is out, kites are up, spirits are high: Photos from 2018 ABC Kite Fest

AUSTIN (KXAN ) — Despite the initial soggy weather, Austinites made their way to Zilker Park for the 2018 ABC Kite Fest. Now the sun is out and spirits are high!
The festival began with the Anteater Fun Run at the Zilker Moontower. By 11:30 a.m. the main stage was booming with music as the MossFest was underway with KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans emceeing the event Missed it? View all the photos from the day’s festivities here:
PHOTOS: Spirits are flying high at the ABC Kite Fest 2018
