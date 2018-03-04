Shots fired outside Texas State University dorm

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — A person was taken into custody at Texas State University after a shot was fired toward an university residence hall early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the Texas State said a bullet hit a window of Angelina Hall, near Old Ranch Road 12 and West Holland Street. The gun was fired from outside of the building.

The university sent an email alert students just after 2:30 a.m.

Texas State Police took one person into custody. The spokesperson said that person is not a student.

No one was injured during the incident.