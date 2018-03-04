Partial list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”

Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman,” Chile.

Production Design: “The Shape of Water.”

Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk.”

Sound Editing: “Dunkirk.”

Documentary Feature: “Icarus.”

Film Editing: “Dunkirk.”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour.”

Animated Short Film: “Dear Basketball.”

Animated Feature Film: “Coco.”

Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049.”

Costume Design: Mark Bridges, “Phantom Thread.”

