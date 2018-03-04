Man hit, killed by semi truck on I-35 in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after he was hit by a semi truck early Sunday morning.

Austin police said at 5:27 a.m. they received a call out to the scene at the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near East Rundberg Lane. Police said the victim, a man in his 40s died at the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man was the only victim but all southbound lanes of I-35 were temporarily closed as first responders investigated the scene but are back open now. Police said the driver did stay at the scene.

On Saturday night a woman in her 20s was also hit by a car at the 6300 block of South Congress Avenue. She was transported to St. David’s Medical Center with serious injuries.