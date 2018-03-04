Jailer put on leave after 3 prisoners flee Bexar County jail

Related Coverage 3 murder suspects escape from Bexar County jail in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bexar (bayr) County Sheriff Javier Salazar says a department jailer has been placed on administrative leave after last week’s escape of three murder suspects.

Salazar says investigators also are looking into whether other inmates or people outside the San Antonio jail helped the three flee briefly Friday morning. One of the fugitives’ ex-girlfriend who was their getaway driver unexplainably contacted authorities. The inmates were caught less than an hour later after stopping at a fast-food restaurant.

The three climbed a wall in a jail recreation area, cut a screen, jumped to a roof and used bed sheets to lower themselves. Then they went out the front side of the jail where visitors alerted officials.

The sheriff’s office identified the escapees as Jacob Anthony Brownson, Luis Antonio Arroyo and Eric Trevino.