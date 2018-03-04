Government sues over jogging stroller it says is dangerous

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the front wheel of B.O.B. jogging strollers made by Britax Child Safety, Inc., can detach from the stroller sending the front fork digging into the ground and causing it to suddenly stop and tip over. (CPSC Photo)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — The federal government says the makers of a popular jogging stroller must stop selling the product, and they’re suing to make sure that happens.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the front wheel of B.O.B. jogging strollers made by Britax Child Safety, Inc., can detach from the stroller sending the front fork digging into the ground and causing it to suddenly stop and tip over.

They say they’ve received reports of 100 people injured — kids and adults. But the maker has refused to recall them.

The suit covers nearly half a million B.O.B. strollers made by Britax, including 17 models of single and double B.O.B. jogging strollers made from December 2011 to September 2015.

Britax says the strollers are safe “when used as instructed” and that injuries are “rare.”

To find out more about the strollers mentioned in the lawsuit visit this page from the CPSC: CPSC Sues Britax Over Hazardous Jogging Strollers; Action Prompted by Ongoing Harm to Children and Adults from Stroller Wheel Detachment

