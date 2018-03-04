Chase the Chief 5K raises funds to support PE programs in Georgetown ISD

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Kids laced up their running shoes Sunday in Georgetown to “chase the chief” — the Georgetown police chief, that is.

The Sixth Annual Chase the Chief 5K and Fun Run took place at East View High School.

The goal of Chase the Chief is to encourage students and their families to lead active, healthy lives. It’s a joint fitness initiative by the Georgetown Police Department, Georgetown Independent School District and the Georgetown Health Foundation.

Other activities include a police department obstacle course and fitness fair.

Proceeds from Chase the Chief help fund grants for GISD physical education programs. Last year, $19,000 was awarded to GISD physical education departments and was used to purchase recreational and sports equipment, outdoor games, a gymnastics course and scooters.