3 teens who escaped Wilco Juvenile Justice Center were on cleaning detail

Related Coverage Officials apprehend 3 teens escaped from Georgetown juvenile detention center

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office released new details Sunday about three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile justice center on Saturday.

The three 16-year-old boys got out of the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center in Georgetown, and deputies tracked them down less than a mile away.

We now know that they were on a cleaning detail at the justice center when a perimeter door was accidentally left open, allowing them to escape.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody posted a picture of the K-9 that helped trace the teens less than two hours later.

That look of pride on your face when you track down 3 escapees! Well done to all involved but huge shout out to Nemo here!!!! pic.twitter.com/mlh8WvQSck — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) March 3, 2018