3 teens who escaped Wilco Juvenile Justice Center were on cleaning detail

FILE: Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office released new details Sunday about three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile justice center on Saturday.

The three 16-year-old boys got out of the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center in Georgetown, and deputies tracked them down less than a mile away.

We now know that they were on a cleaning detail at the justice center when a perimeter door was accidentally left open, allowing them to escape.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody posted a picture of the K-9 that helped trace the teens less than two hours later.

