3 teens who escaped Wilco Juvenile Justice Center were on cleaning detail

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office released new details Sunday about three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile justice center on Saturday.
The three 16-year-old boys got out of the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center in Georgetown, and deputies tracked them down less than a mile away.
We now know that they were on a cleaning detail at the justice center when a perimeter door was accidentally left open, allowing them to escape.
Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody posted a picture of the K-9 that helped trace the teens less than two hours later.