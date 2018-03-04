2 men shot in east Austin early Sunday morning

2 men shot at 1800 block of Chicon (KXAN photo)
2 men shot at 1800 block of Chicon (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people have been transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shootout in east Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS officials said they were working on unrelated medical call in the area when the shots were fired at 2:22 a.m. They responded to the scene at the 1800 block of Chicon Street just off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

ATCEMS said three people were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center including the two men in their 30s and 20s who were shot and the third is the unrelated medical patient who EMS was initially attending to. ATCEMS said the victims’ injuries were both non-life threatening.

Police say the two men were shooting at each other and there is no danger to the public.

