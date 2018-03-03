Officials apprehend 3 teens escaped from Georgetown juvenile detention center

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies have located and apprehended 3 teenage boys who they say escaped from a juvenile detention center in Georgetown around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a tweet by Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, the boys are all 16-year-old and Hispanic. The sheriff said 2 of them were last seen wearing a gray sweatsuits the other was wearing a great sweatshirt with khaki pants.

The boys were believed to be headed to the Quail Valley area of Georgetown. It is not clear where they were found or why they are at the juvenile detention center.