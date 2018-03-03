Parade marks 182 years since Texas declared independence

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s been 182 since Texas declared independence from Mexico, and the group Celebrate Texas marked the occasion by hosting a parade downtown on Saturday.

Texas Independence Day celebrates the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence, which happened on March 2, 1836.

The parade started on the Congress Bridge at about 9:30 a.m. On Friday, there were two events – one at the Texas State Cemetery and in the Capitol Rotunda.

Austin Police arrested one person after a fight, and spectators told KXAN that no one was injured.