New racial profiling report shows Austin police more transparent

AUSTIN (KXAN) –The Austin Police Department in a new racial profiling report says it’s taking steps to combat racial profiling and provide a more accurate reporting of racial profiling data.

The memo was submitted on March 1 to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Mayor Steve Adler and the Austin City Council. In the memo, Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley says in 2017 the department implemented training for all of its officers in a Fair and Impartial Policing program that helps officers to address their biases and the implications that they have on policing.

Manley also reported that the department updated its internal policy on racial or bias-based policing to comply with the Sandra Bland Act. That includes a requirement for officers to complete a statewide education and training program on de-escalation techniques when interacting with members of the public.

The department also expanded the data used for analyzing racial profiling. The expansion now includes arrests that were made following a crash. The report cites that the purpose of the expansion was to increase transparency in policing.

With these changes implemented in 2017, the report shows that of the 142,036 drivers who were stopped by police,14 percent were black, 32 percent were Hispanic and 47 percent were white. These numbers are almost identical to the 2016 numbers that showed 13 percent black, 32 percent Hispanic and 48 percent white.

The new recommendations under which this new report was created partially stem from a 2015 KXAN investigation that showed Austin police officers were marking down black and Hispanic drivers as “white” in traffic stops which could skew racial profiling data and resulting officer discipline and training.

At the time, then- APD Chief Art Acevedo ordered a review of the city’s entire traffic citations system. The department enlisted Dr. Alex del Carmen who is the state’s leading expert on the racial profiling law to conduct an audit and draft recommendations to get the department in compliance with state law on collecting and reporting racial profiling data.

Read the full 2017 racial profiling report here: APD 2017 Racial Profiling Report