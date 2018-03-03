Murder suspect had history of abusing wife, according to police affidavit

Jose Amaya (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest affidavit released Saturday shows that a woman who was murdered this week reported that her husband had abused her multiple times in the past.

Jose Amaya, 39, was arrested by SWAT officers at a home in east Travis County on Thursday.

He’s accused of killing Patricia Campos, 54, whose body was found in the home.

New information released Saturday shows Campos reported Amaya strangled her during an argument and threatened to kill her and himself.

When Campos met with a victim services counselor she said Amaya had abused her before.

According to the affidavit, Campos decided not to file charges after the latest report of abuse.

Amaya’s bond has been set at $750,000.

