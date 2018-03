AUSTIN (KXAN) — Supporters of the president gathered at the State Capitol today for the March 4 Trump.

This was the second year in a row for this rally to hit the streets of Austin.

Supporters say the march is designed to show support for conservatives in general and Trump in particular, who they say is unfairly bombarded with criticism.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the marchers were mostly peaceful but things briefly got out of hand and one person was arrested for simple assault.