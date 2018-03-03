Man shot to death in home invasion is identified as well-known Austin business owner

Related Coverage Man in his 50s shot to death in home invasion, suspect on the loose

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The victim in an apparent home invasion homicide on Friday in southwest Travis County has been identified as Theodore Shaughnessy, 55, of Austin, said the Travis County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they received a 911 call from a woman at 4:45 a.m. on Friday that an intruder had entered her home and that multiple shots had been fired. When deputies arrived, they discovered Shaughnessy’s body with gunshot wounds.

Shaughnessy and his wife are the longtime owners of Gallerie Jewelers in Central Austin. When we visited on Saturday, roses had been placed at the store, which has a sign that it is temporarily closed.

Officials said that investigators discovered evidence of forced entry at the home and believe that one or more intruders came inside. They said because of other evidence at the scene that an intruder may have been injured.

Right now, the Sheriff’s Office said they do not have any information on possible suspects, but they are investigating the possibility that any suspects may have known the homeowners.

Until any suspects have been identified and arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said neighbors should exercise caution, be aware of their surrounding and report any suspicious behavior.

TCSO requests that anyone with information about this incident call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

It is also requested that homeowners and businesses in the immediate area of Oliver Drive who have surveillance video of the evening of March 1 and the early morning of March 2 call the TCSO tip line.

Video footage from vehicles with dash cams that were travelling on US 290 between Oak Hill and Dripping Springs during the 4 to 6 a.m. timeframe on March 2 would also be helpful to detectives.