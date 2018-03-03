Hundreds turn out to give Austin parks some free elbow grease

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Saturday morning weather was nice enough to spruce up a park. That’s what hundreds of volunteers did around the city through the Austin Parks Foundation’s It’s My Park Day event.

Volunteers picked from more than 100 jobs in parks throughout the city.

One group called themselves the Mighty Mulchers, and they went to work at Franklin Park in southeast Austin.

Park day happens twice a year — in the fall and spring.

Last fall, volunteers completed about 5,000 hours of labor. That would cost the city more than $125,000 dollars of work.