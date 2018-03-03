Crash into NE Austin building sends 2 teens to hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Medics rushed two teen boys to the hospital today after the car they were in crashed into a building in northeast Austin, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dessau Road near East Howard Lane.

The crash involved two vehicles and injured three people.

The two teens were both taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, ATC EMS said. One of them had potentially serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

The third person refused to be taken to the hospital, ATC EMS said.

The building houses a storage company and a daycare center. Austin Fire Department investigators said it’s structurally stable.