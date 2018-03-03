Attending the ABC Kite Fest? Here’s what you need to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Let’s go fly a kite! Sunday’s the day — the ABC Kite Fest at Zilker Park!

This is Austin’s 89th annual kite festival, and the event includes more than just kites.

In addition to watching thousands of kites soar along the city skyline, festival goers will be able to enjoy local food and drinks, a kite contest, the MossFest Children’s Concert, and the Anteater Fun Run.

The event is free and features entertainment for the whole family. Highlights for this year’s event include:

The Anteater Fun Run: The 2.1-mile run will kick off the festival at 9:30 a.m. The trail begins at the Zilker Moontower and ends inside the ABC Kite Fest near the MossFest stage.

MossFest Children's Concert: A children's concert takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the festival.

Kite Showcase & Contest: With categories including the 50-yard dash "most unusual kite" and "steadiest kite." The contest is open to the public.

The Kids Club: Featuring bounce houses, face painting and more, the Kids Club is a day-long activity center for children of all ages.

Featuring bounce houses, face painting and more, the Kids Club is a day-long activity center for children of all ages. High Flyer Club: For attendees interested in VIP parking, all-day food options and more, the High Flyer Club offers designated parking spots and catered eats. Tickets available on the festival website.

Citywide and Festival Attendee Reminders

Festival Attendees:

Shuttles to the festival are round trip. Rides cost $5 for people 12 years and over. The first shuttle departs at 9:45 a.m. Visit https://www.abckitefest.org for more information.

Shuttle locations are downtown at the state parking lots at 1604 Colorado Street and south at the Toney Burger Activity Center at 3200 Jones Road.

Parking at the park is limited and attendees are encouraged to ride the shuttles or bike to the event. There are extensive restricted parking areas in the outlying areas.

Check the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page to get other festival related information at: https://www.abckitefest.org

Zilker Park Access:

Most of Zilker Metropolitan Park will be accessible prior to and during the festival. The park will be in use on event day.

Lou Neff Road will close for event load-in at 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Park users can expect a high number of people in the park on the single event day.

Barton Springs Pool will be closed for cleaning.

ADA parking is available first-come first-served on the north side via the northbound MoPac frontage at Andrew Zilker Road. Proper ADA tags must be displayed prior to approaching the area. https://www.abckitefest.org/festival-map

Alternative Park Use Areas:

Auditorium Shores east and middle lawns will both be open at all times during the festival period. The off-leash area will also be available.

Butler Park is also open for park patrons.

A park directory is available at: http://www.austintexas.gov/parks

Road Closures and Traffic Pattern Changes:

Barton Springs Road closure changes will be implemented to help further reduce the number of vehicles impacting and causing safety concerns for patron pedestrian foot traffic entering the park.

Barton Springs road will be open for local access only for residents, business staff and patrons, and festival attendees from Lamar to Sterzing.

There is NO ACCESS further west from Sterzing to Robert E. Lee.

Citations will be actively issued to transportation networking companies, and other drop offs in unapproved areas.

Public safety personnel will be routinely patrolling and towing in the affected areas.

Road Closures

Street closures will occur starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, March 4, 2018, until 7 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays around the Zilker Park/Barton Springs Road area.

All commuters are to expect higher volume of traffic in the general park area.

Barton Springs Road from Sterzing Street to Rollingwood Drive.

Stratford Drive from Barton Springs Road to Nature Center Trail.

Barton Springs Road/Lou Neff to Stratford Drive.

For a complete list of closures, check http://www.austintexas.gov/event/abc-kite-fest

Health and Safety Reminders:

The festival is a smoke free event site and patrons may only smoke outside the event grounds on the street.

Wear comfortable shoes, clothing and bring personal protective items such as hats and sunglasses.

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

Apply gel or lotion based sunscreen and insect repellent (non-aerosol type).

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department system is smoke-free. Violation is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $2,000 pursuant to Chapter 10-6 of the Austin City Code.

Go to ABCkitefest.org for more information.