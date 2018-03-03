AISD faces $30 million budget deficit in coming fiscal year, asks community for input

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is facing a $30 million budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year: 2018-2019.

The district’s budget and planning director Travis Zander said much of that has to do with “recapture” payments to the state continuing to increase every year while property taxes are struggling to keep up.

They’re asking the community to chime in and prioritize four categories: Employee Compensation, Maintaining Current Staffing, District Contribution to Employee Health Care Plans and School Nurse Coverage.

“The reason that those four were selected as our areas where we are asking our community to engage around is those are our largest cost drivers in the budget,” Zander said. “[It’s] 86 percent of our overall budget, which is made up of staffing, so we thought we would ask the community’s priorities around those areas.”

These are not on the chopping block, Zander said and at this moment they have no idea what cuts will be made. The operating costs run around $750 million annually.

If you would like to take the survey to give your feedback you can visit www.austinisd.org/budget/survey2018.