AFD battling 2-alarm fire at central Austin abandoned school building

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a two alarm fire at an abandoned school building in central Austin early Saturday morning.

At 7: 34 a.m. AFD responded to the call at 4100 Red River Street. According to a tweet by AFD, the fire is in the attic of of the building. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 7:48 a.m.

AFD says they do not believe anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire but the cause is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update as details become available.