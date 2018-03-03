AFD battling 2-alarm fire at central Austin abandoned school building

Building fire on 41st Street in Austin catches fire on Saturday, March 3, 2018. (Report It)
Building fire on 41st Street in Austin catches fire on Saturday, March 3, 2018. (Report It: William Pearce)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a two alarm fire at an abandoned school building in central Austin early Saturday morning.

Austin Fire Department on scene of a 2-alarm fire at an abandoned commercial building on E. 41st St. (Austin Fire Department photo)
Austin Fire Department on scene of a 2-alarm fire at an abandoned commercial building on 4100 Red River St. (Austin Fire Department photo)

At 7: 34 a.m. AFD responded to the call at 4100 Red River Street.  According to a tweet by AFD, the fire is in the attic of  of the building. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 7:48 a.m.

AFD says they do not believe anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire but the cause is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update as details become available.

 

